Friedrich Vorwerk Group shares down 5% from all-time high despite strong Q1 report 📉

Shares of German energy infrastructure specialist Friedrich Vorwerk (VH2.DE) are down nearly 5.5% today, ranking among the weakest performers on the German stock market. Despite robust quarterly results and a new contract for the expansion of the 61 km South German natural gas pipeline (SEL), investor sentiment remains subdued. The company's stock has surged approximately 290% year-over-year and nearly 130% since the beginning of the year.

The company's stock has surged approximately 290% year-over-year and nearly 130% since the beginning of the year. In Q1 2025, Friedrich Vorwerk's revenue increased by 77% year-over-year to €135.9 million, while net profit rose by 450% to €8.56 million, driven by contract inflows. Earnings per share (EPS) climbed from €0.08 in Q1 2024 to €0.43, and the operating margin improved to 6.3% from 2% in the same period last year. Since bottoming out in 2023, Friedrich Vorwerk's shares have gained nearly 700%. However, the strong Q1 2025 results were insufficient to attract buyers, leading to a wave of profit-taking. The most important support is now the EMA50 (the yellow line) at 53 EUR per share. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5

