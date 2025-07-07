Read more
German industrial production data exceeds expectations 💡

07:03 7 July 2025

German industrial production exceeds expectations. This was driven by growth in the automotive, energy, and pharmaceutical industries. Year-on-year, production rose by 1%, the first increase in two years.

GERMAN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION YOY SA ACTUAL 1% (FORECAST -0.3%, PREVIOUS -2.02%)

GERMAN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION MOM ACTUAL 1.2% (FORECAST -0.2%, PREVIOUS -1.4%)

 

