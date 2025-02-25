Gold dips 1.5% 🚨

The comments of Mexican President Sheinbaum indicate that the matter will finally be clear by the end of next Tuesday (March 4). For investors, the potential postponement or reduction of tariffs on Mexico and Canada may mean a decrease in the momentum for further increases in gold prices, which were largely growing due to record deliveries, draining physical supplies in London, to New York - out of fear of tariffs on the EU and Great Britain. Above all, however, a more lenient approach to tariffs on Europe may support a correction in gold prices .