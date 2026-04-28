📉Gold drops 1.5% as rising oil pressures precious metals

A nearly 3% increase in oil futures today is putting pressure on precious metals prices and supporting ongoing profit-taking after the recent rebound in the metals market. Yields on U.S. Treasuries are rising today by more than 2 basis points for both 10-year and 5-year bonds. The U.S. dollar index has had a “strong” run, rebounding from 98 to 98.55 over the past several hours.
GOLD, SILVER, OIL charts (H1)
Gold has pulled back from nearly $4,900 to $4,600 per ounce, and it appears that if this trend continues, levels around $4,300–$4,400 per ounce cannot be ruled out.
Source: xStation5
Silver has declined by 12% from its local highs and is hovering near $73 per ounce - about 40% below the $120 per ounce seen at the turn of January and February.
Source: xStation5
Oil prices have dropped from around $112 to approximately $103.7 per barrel, following a strong rebound from about $83 per barrel. The 71.8 Fibonacci level now appears to be acting as a significant resistance.
Source: xStation5
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