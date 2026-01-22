Gold gains 1%, silver surges 3% 📈Precious metals near record levels again

Despite the renewed bull run in US equities, a weakening dollar is supporting further gains in precious metals. Gold is moving back toward $4,890 per ounce, while silver is matching record levels near $95 per ounce, up almost 3% today. Today’s US data (PCE inflation and jobless claims) came largely in line with expectations and, in theory, could have encouraged a pullback in metals given that some readings were slightly above forecasts. Instead, the price action suggests the rally is being driven by more structural forces.
The market appears to be supported by a broad set of buyers accumulating meaningful volumes largely regardless of short-term swings in macro prints. Ongoing uncertainty around transatlantic relations is also underpinning sentiment. Moreover, a prolonged risk rally can itself lift hedging demand, naturally directing attention first and foremost toward gold.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Precious metals madness 🚨SILVER breaks through $101 and rises 5%❗
Cocoa crashes 7% 📉
Market overview: PMI shapes European markets🚨
Silver surged 40% in January moving toward $100 per ounce📈
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.