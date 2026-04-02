Gold slumps 2.5% as Trump vows the escalation in the Middle East

Gold and silver are declining again today following yesterday’s speech by Donald Trump, in which he primarily addressed the war with Iran. The United States is increasing its presence in the Middle East, and Trump stated that the coming weeks could bring a major wave of strikes on Iranian power infrastructure, potentially setting the country back significantly.

Even before Trump’s speech, US intelligence sources cited by the media suggested that Iran had adopted a stance unwilling to engage in negotiations aimed at a ceasefire.

Following the US president’s remarks, Iran stated that it would continue the war until total victory and until the moment Trump “regrets” the decision to attack.

As a result, markets are increasingly concerned about further increases in oil prices and a rebound in the US dollar, which is benefiting from rising US Treasury yields and inflation concerns, putting pressure on equities and precious metals.

Gold and silver charts (D1)

Gold is down around 2.5% today, while silver is retreating by nearly 5%. The metal remains more sensitive to economic conditions, including the global industrial outlook, which is being negatively affected by disruptions such as a potential blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: xStation5



Source: xStation5