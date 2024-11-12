🟡Gold tests $2,600 as market corrects

Gold prices dipped to their lowest level since September 20th today, marking the largest correction of the year.
The correction, which began on October 31st, has already amounted to approximately 7% or $200 per ounce. The decline is linked to the so-called "Trump Trade," characterized by a strengthening US dollar and rising yields. Expectations of higher inflation under Trump's policies could push the neutral interest rate higher than initially anticipated. Given the prospect of rate cuts to 3.75% by the end of next year and assuming a risk premium on bonds, yields may not decline significantly with further rate cuts.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
10-year Treasury yields have reached 4.4%. Source: XTB.
Gold is currently experiencing its most significant correction of the year, exceeding $200 per ounce. The price is now testing the $2,600 level, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the last major uptrend. The next significant support level lies at $2550, which aligns with the 50% Fibonacci retracement. Between $2550 and $2600 we can notice the rising trendline drawn on this year's lows and the 100-period moving average. Seasonality suggests a potential rebound at turn of November and December.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.