Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Index futures and dollar halt gains after Scott Bessent comments

13:21 12 May 2025

US stock futures and the US dollar halted their bullish rally after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a televised interview that US-China talks were just beginning and that there were still risks on the tariff front. The official said tariffs were unlikely to fall below 10%, but the government did not want further escalation with China, so it would seek a favorable trade resolution.

The restrained announcements, however, somewhat halted today’s strong gains.

 

Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

13.05.2025
15:09

US100 jumps 1% to the highest level since 27 February 📈China will ease more tariffs on US

According to Chinese Finance Ministry, the country will cancel additional tariffs imposed on the US products under two later rounds of measures.  Ministry...

 15:03

The Stock market rally and the Magnificent 7

The China/ US trade deal is the latest piece of good news to boost stock markets. One stock market sector has been a notable outperformer in recent...

 14:01

CPI surprises to the downside

The US CPI report for April surprised on the downside. The headline CPI rate rose by 2.3% YoY, down a notch from the 2.4% expected. The core rate was steady...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app