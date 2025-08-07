Jobless Claims above expectations; EURUSD ticks higher 💡

US Initial Jobless Claims (W/W) 2-Aug: 226K (est 222K; prev 218K; prevR 219K)
US Unit Labour Costs Q2 P: 1.6% (est 1.5%; prev 6.6%)
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Nonfarm Productivity: 2.4% (est 2.0%; prev -1.5%)
The slightly higher-than-expected number of unemployment claims is the latest reading in a row pointing to a weakening US labor market. This is also why we're seeing a rising EUR/USD response as investors increase the likelihood of a faster Fed interest rate cut.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.