Jobless Claims above expectations; EURUSD ticks higher 💡

13:34 7 August 2025

US Initial Jobless Claims (W/W) 2-Aug: 226K (est 222K; prev 218K; prevR 219K)

US Unit Labour Costs Q2 P: 1.6% (est 1.5%; prev 6.6%)

Nonfarm Productivity: 2.4% (est 2.0%; prev -1.5%)

The slightly higher-than-expected number of unemployment claims is the latest reading in a row pointing to a weakening US labor market. This is also why we're seeing a rising EUR/USD response as investors increase the likelihood of a faster Fed interest rate cut.

 

 

Market News

07.08.2025
13:09

Bank of England review

Unexpected knife edge decision Inflation rather than labour market is key focus for BOE Growth outlook revised higher Still plenty of uncertainty,...

 12:00

BREAKING: Bank of England cuts rates 25 bp ✂️ GBPUSD ticks up

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for August: Refenrence rate:actual 4.00%; forecast 4.00%; previous...

 11:36

Chart of the day: OIL (07.08.2025)

Oil prices are tentatively ending a five-day losing streak (+0.65%), pressured recently by escalating trade tensions between India and the US. Prices remain...
