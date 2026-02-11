Join NFP Live Now

Markets are hoping weaker labour data will increase expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, potentially boosting US stocks and weakening the dollar. Rate cut expectations have already risen to about 2-3 cuts this year. A weaker report could push expectations higher, further pressure the dollar, and accelerate monetary easing, especially with a new Fed chair expected in May.
For January, payrolls are expected to rise by 65,000, unemployment to stay at 4.4%, and wage growth to ease slightly to 3.7%.
