There has been an impressive reaction to the news that the US and Iran will engage in a 2-week ceasefire. Stocks are jumping, bond yields are sharply lower, and the oil price is plunging. Currently Brent crude is down nearly 13%.

US and Israel to end strikes on Iran in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This is critical to boost oil and gas supplies around the world, which is why the price of oil and gas has plunged, with Brent having a 2-standard deviation move from the mean in the last few hours.

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