Today's NFP report has the potential to reshape expectations for the Federal Reserve's September meeting. With markets currently assigning roughly even odds of another rate hike, any significant surprise, either stronger or weaker than expected, could trigger sharp moves across stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities. Investors should also pay close attention to wage growth and the unemployment rate, as these figures will help determine whether inflationary pressures in the labour market are easing or remain persistent.

A weaker report would suggest the labour market is cooling, reducing pressure on the Fed to tighten policy further.

This could:

Lower expectations for another rate hike.

Support the recent rally in US equities.

Weaken the US dollar.

Boost interest-rate-sensitive assets such as gold .

. Ease Treasury yields.

Join Kathleen and find out what it means for the markets.