  
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

12:25 · 7 August 2026

NFP Live with Kathleen

Kathleen Brooks
·

Research Director UK

Key takeaways
Key takeaways
  • Payrolls: Forecast to rise by 80,000, up from 57,000 in June.
  • Unemployment rate: Expected to tick up slightly to 4.3%, largely due to statistical rounding.
  • Average hourly earnings: Expected to increase 0.3% month-on-month.

The July Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is released today at 13:30 BST and is expected to be the key market-moving event of the week.

The report could determine whether the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in September.

  • Stronger-than-expected NFP
    • Increases the likelihood of a September rate hike.
    • Reinforces the "higher for longer" interest rate outlook.
    • Likely pushes Treasury yields and the US dollar higher.
    • Could trigger a pullback in US stocks after their recent rally.
  • Weaker-than-expected NFP
    • Reduces pressure on the Fed to raise rates.
    • Supports the recent rally in equities.
    • Could weaken the US dollar.
    • Likely benefits gold, which could extend its recent gains.

Market positioning

Markets appear to be leaning towards a weaker report, following:

  • A disappointing ADP employment report (44k).
  • Weak employment data from the ISM Services survey.

This means a strong upside surprise could have a larger market impact, as investors may need to quickly reprice Fed expectations.

Key markets to watch

  • US Treasury yields: A strong report could push the 10-year yield above 4.6%, potentially towards 5%.
  • US stocks: Strong data could interrupt the recent record-breaking rally; weak data would likely support further gains.
  • US Dollar: Expected to strengthen on a strong report and weaken on a soft report.
  • USD/JPY: A strong NFP could push the pair back towards 160, increasing volatility and raising concerns about further Japanese intervention.
  • Gold: A weak NFP could drive gold higher towards $4,500/oz.

Join Kathleen and find out how markets react. 

Kathleen Brooks

Research Director UK

Kathleen Brooks is XTB's UK research director with over 20 years of experience working across financial markets. She started specialising in the foreign exchange market before moving into retail trading. Her analysis is widely respected, and she is City AM's Analyst of the Year 2026. Kathleen's analysis is regularly featured across print, digital and broadcast media. She is frequently on BBC, Sky News, LBC and other global media outlets. Her analysis on the economic impact of Brexit, major IPOs, and global economic trends has positioned her as one of the UK's top financial analysts and commentators. 

Go to the expert 
7 August 2026, 16:34

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