The July Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is released today at 13:30 BST and is expected to be the key market-moving event of the week.

The report could determine whether the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in September.

Stronger-than-expected NFP Increases the likelihood of a September rate hike. Reinforces the "higher for longer" interest rate outlook. Likely pushes Treasury yields and the US dollar higher. Could trigger a pullback in US stocks after their recent rally.

Weaker-than-expected NFP Reduces pressure on the Fed to raise rates. Supports the recent rally in equities. Could weaken the US dollar. Likely benefits gold, which could extend its recent gains.



Market positioning

Markets appear to be leaning towards a weaker report, following:

A disappointing ADP employment report (44k).

(44k). Weak employment data from the ISM Services survey.

This means a strong upside surprise could have a larger market impact, as investors may need to quickly reprice Fed expectations.

Key markets to watch

US Treasury yields: A strong report could push the 10-year yield above 4.6% , potentially towards 5% .

A strong report could push the 10-year yield above , potentially towards . US stocks: Strong data could interrupt the recent record-breaking rally; weak data would likely support further gains.

Strong data could interrupt the recent record-breaking rally; weak data would likely support further gains. US Dollar: Expected to strengthen on a strong report and weaken on a soft report.

Expected to strengthen on a strong report and weaken on a soft report. USD/JPY: A strong NFP could push the pair back towards 160 , increasing volatility and raising concerns about further Japanese intervention.

A strong NFP could push the pair back towards , increasing volatility and raising concerns about further Japanese intervention. Gold: A weak NFP could drive gold higher towards $4,500/oz.

Join Kathleen and find out how markets react.