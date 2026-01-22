Key support on Ethereum 💡

- Will Ethereum maintain its downward trend❓
Ethereum prices have been on a downward trend for several months, as confirmed by both the price structure and the slope of the 100-period moving average. The latest downward impulse led to a large upward correction, which was halted in the region of the EMA100 average. The price slightly breached the average, followed by a strong supply reaction, confirming that this level currently acts as significant resistance.
Furthermore, according to the Overbalance methodology, as long as the price remains below the upper limit of the 1:1 geometry at 3,544 USD, the baseline scenario remains a continuation of the downtrend. From the perspective of classical technical analysis, the 2,850 USD zone is a key support level. If this level were to be negated, it would open up room for further declines.
ETHEREUM – D1 interval. Source: xStation
