Live NOW: Markets After Ceasefire News

The future direction of the oil price will be dependent on the progression of the talks between Iran and the US. For the Strait of Hormuz to operate effectively, insurers and shipping operators need to be comfortable that that risk of ships passing through the Strait has decreased. Over 800 tankers are currently stuck in the Strait, we need to see movement of these in the coming days for the drop in the oil price to be sustained.

While there are reasons to be cautious, the market moves have been stunning so far this morning: European stocks are surging. The Eurostoxx index is up 5%, the FTSE 100 is higher by 3%, but it is being held back by the oil majors, as they struggle to gain momentum due to the sharp drop in the oil price.

Join Kathleen to find out how US stocks are performing and what the last-minute agreement between Iran and the US means for your portfolio.