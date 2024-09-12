Lower CPI reading from Sweden 📊Drop in German wholesale prices

German Wholesale Price Index MoM: -0.8% (Previous 0.3%) German Wholesale Price Index YoY: -1.1% (Previous -0.1%) Sweden CPI (August) YoY: 1.9% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 2.6%) Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Sweden CPI (August) MoM: -0.6% (Forecast -0.4%, Previous 0.1%) Today, readings from main, European economies points to lower domestic demand on goods (Germany) and further disinflationary pressure in Sweden, where yearly CPI inflation came in below 2%. Almost 1% monthly drop in German wholesale prices may be a signal, that also Eurozone inflation will be headed lower next months, reaching ECB 2% goal faster than expected. Euro strengthened vs Swedish krone as Swedish CPI data came in much lower than anticipated by markets. Source: xStation5

