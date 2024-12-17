DE30: Gloomy outlook for German equities
Summary: European and Asian stock markets fall despite a reserve requirement rate cut in China over the weekend Donald Trump insists other countries...
Oil: Brent Crude is undergoing another price correction move, after reaching its highest levels since November 22nd, hovering just below $75 a barrel. OPEC has recently revised downwards its growth forecasts for demand in 2024 and 2025, justifying the recent decision to postpone the restoration...
ETFs are experiencing a quieter December compared with November. Although we are half-way through the month, ETFs have registered flows of $90bn so far this month, this means that they are not on track to meet November’s huge inflows into global ETFs of $220bn, according to Bloomberg’s ETF...
Join us for the final Market Live of 2024 today at 12:00 GMT with Research Director Kathleen Brooks. She will discuss what's going on with stocks, and why the Nasdaq is breaking fresh records. She will also look ahead to key themes that are developing for 2025. Plus, get her take on this week's...
Summary: IFO survey and new home sales are the most important releases for today RBNZ will decide on interest rates on Wednesday EMU inflation along...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections in the first round Lira stable after the outcome Monetary policy crucial for the currency Uncertainty was...
Summary: OPEC reach new agreement to increase output Stocks rise despite political and trade worries CAD sinks on soft data points Euro fades after earlier...
Summary: OPEC reaches new output deal Organisation finally agrees to increase production by "roughly" 1m BPD Oil rallies to its highest level of the month...
OPEC reached the agreement to hike production from current levels. On paper the hike will be about 1 million barrels per day but in real terms it should...
Summary: Canada CPI Y/Y: 2.2% vs 2.6% exp Retail sales also come in well below forecasts CAD drops sharply after the release The latest data from Canada...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a pending short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: German ruling coalition under threat Reports the SPD is preparing for new elections DE30 bounces from recent lows; US higher ahead of cash open Political...
Summary: Euro is rebounding against US dollar Stock indices from the Old Continent are trading broadly higher The US PMIs to conclude this week’s...
Summary: Services PMIs from European economies unexpectedly smash forecasts, manufacturing readings stay lacklustre though Trade frictions might be behind...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
There’s been further gains seen in the pound as the market continues its recovery aided by the unexpectedly hawkish shift seen in the Bank of England...
Summary: Bitcoin accelerates its fall in early trading Friday, a pivotal technical level at stake South Korean govt launches an investigation into cryptocurrency...
Summary: Situation within Merkel’s coalition seems to worsen DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces off the support at 12450 pts Beiersdorf (BEI.DE) extends...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from Eurozone and US A pack of Canadian data may spur additional volatility on CAD tied FX pairs OPEC to announce its decision...
Summary: Japanese core price growth loses steam in May even as headline picks up US dollar trades lower on the day giving back its this week gains Eurozone...
Summary: Stock markets turn lower on tariff fears US outperforming China in tech trade war USD runs into resistance GBP jumps on hawkish BoE shift NOK...
Summary: USD turns negative on the day after earlier gains The buck this morning hit an 11-month high above 95.00 Philly Fed comes in well below forecasts There’s...
