Morning wrap (28.03.2024)
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.86%, Dow Jones moved 1.22% higher, Nasdaq added 0.51% and small-cap Russell 2000 surged...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Wall Street indexes experienced modest gains today, following a series of slight declines. The S&P 500 is close to yesterday's close, remaining...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) drops around 4% today and tests $1.70 per MMBTu area, marked with 61.8% retracement of the latest upward impulse. NATGAS...
U.S. index futures experience a mixed session U.S. Dollar (USD) gains 0.11% at the time of publication Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds fall to 4.21% On...
FedEx reported fiscal-Q3 2024 earnings last Thursday Sales missed expectations but profits surprised to the upside Big margin expansion in key Express...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 3.165M; forecast -0.700M; previous -1.952M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Chinese index futures (CHN.cash) did not react optimistically to Chinese President Xi's meeting with representatives of key US companies.Xi met with...
DE40 knocks out new historic highs Deutsche Bank and Zalando at the top of the DAX index Barclays optimistic on Airbus shares Overall market...
The USD is king of the G10 FX space so far this week. The constant upward pressure on USD/JPY since last week’s BOJ meeting has pushed USD/JPY up...
The session on APAC markets brought an activation of market bulls on the USDJPY pair, who increased their bets on further weakness in the Japanese yen....
- Sweden, Riskbank interest rate decision. Actual: 4%. Forecast: 4%. Earlier: 4%. Riksbank Says Likely Policy Rate Can Be Cut In May Or June...
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Riskbank decision, Eurozone business climate data and EIA data in focus European...
Sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets proved mixed today. Japan and India were particularly good, with indices there posting 0.75% gains. Chinese markets...
Cocoa reached $10 000 per ton today, another record high for this agricultural commodity. After breaking through this level there was a slight correction,...
BNP PARIBAS RESEARCH issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. BNP recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Gold is testing the $2200 per ounce level for the third time in recent days, but is unlikely to close above that level today. Gains took place today during...
According to official reports, shipments of Apple's iPhones in China fell by about 33% in February compared to the previous year, continuing a downward...
Cocoa pries surge to record, as China sales adds to Apple’s woes, and US economic data is mixed. By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB...