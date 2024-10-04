Daily summary: Wall Street consolidate, US dollar gains and oil loses 2%
U.S. indexes are seeing limited volatility today and are trading slightly higher, although data from U.S. unemployment claims came out favorably for...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
U.S. indexes are seeing limited volatility today and are trading slightly higher, although data from U.S. unemployment claims came out favorably for...
Cryptocurrencies are trading down today after the dollar index (USDIDX) defended a psychological support level, at 100 points. Bitcoin is trading back...
US crude OIL inventories (DoE report): -7.11M barrels vs -2.85M expected and 2.9M previously Gasoline inventories: -0.575M vs -0.25M and 2.71M previously Distillate...
Wall Street futures stars today's session flat, in mixed sentiments Jobless claims slightly above forecasts Rises in Chinese stocks...
Decline in US natural gas inventories came in stronger than expected with -87 bcf reading vs -79 bcf exp. and -87 previously Futures on natural gas...
US jobless claims: 218 k vs 210 k exp. and 205 k previously Continued jobless claims: 1,875 mln vs 1,875 mln exp. and 1,865 mln previously Today's...
Baidu's Ernie Bot has surpassed 100 million users, indicating a strong market presence and user adoption despite initial mixed reviews. Ernie...
European markets mark moderate declines Hapag-Lloyd halts Red Sea fleet despite task force activation to protect trade routes Overall market...
ZIM is a US-listed Israeli shipping company More frequent attacks in the Red Sea threaten commercial shipping ZIM was one of the first to reroute...
EURUSD continues to gain and has already climbed over 3.5% off the local low reached on December 8, 2023. The main currency pair broke above the 1.1100...
European indices set for higher opening Spanish retail sales, US jobless claims US oil and natural gas inventories reports European index futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher, while Nasdaq added 0.16%....
Wall Street indices are trading higher today. The Nasdaq is up 0.2%, the S&P 500 has added over 0.13%, and the Russell 2000 benchmark has gained...
Fitch Ratings predicts that the elevated interest expenses will continue to challenge highly leveraged speculative-grade companies in the U.S. and Europe,...
Ethereum has gained 5.70% to $2360, approaching this year's highs around $2400. Currently, Ethereum's price is already above the highest daily...
Richmond Fed Composite Index: actual -11; forecast -3, previous -5 Manufacturing activity in the Fifth District slowed in December, with the...
Wall Street records moderate gains The dollar continues to decline Yields on US bonds continue to decline US leading benchmarks opened...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are trading over 3% higher today. New weather forecasts suggest that a period of above-average temperatures in the United...
DE40 gains after Christmas break Deutsche Börse to start share buyback program on January 2, 2024 Adler gains after Bafin audit completed Overall...