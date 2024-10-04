USDJPY - recommendation from Credit Agricole (12.12.2023)
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
More
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
US CPI report for November, scheduled for 1:30 pm GMT, is a key market release of the day. The importance of the release is boosted further by the fact...
German economic sentiment ZEW (Dec.) actual: 12.8 vs. 9.8 previously; est 9.5 German current external conditions (Dec.) actual: -77.1 vs -79.8 previously;...
BNP Paribas Research issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. BNP Paribas recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Investors' attention during today's session will be focused on the US CPI data reading for November, which will be the last key indication before...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded slightly higher during Tuesday's session. This is primarily a result of yesterday's better closing...
UK November Jobless claims change 16k vs 17,8k prior October ILO unemployment rate 4.2% vs 4.2% expected October average weekly earnings +7.2%...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded slightly higher during Tuesday's session. Korea's KOSPI gained nearly 0.5% intraday, while Japan's...
Wall Street ends the first day of the week with modest gains, but at key levels. At the time of publication, the S&P 500 (US500) is trading 0.25%...
The gold prices continue their drop from the end of last week. Technically looking at the D1 interval, a negative signal emerged on December 4th from the...
Eli Lilly's (LLY.US) shares dip over 4.00% following a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that patients who...
After several months of stock market rollercoaster on Uber's shares, the company's shares has managed to rise this year, up nearly 150%, making...
Wall Street Opens Flat at the Start of a New Week Indices Consolidate at High Levels Investors Await Powell's Speech on Wednesday Following...
German DE30 without much volatility at the beginning of the week Morphosys gains after clinical trial results Uniper on wave after comment on possible...
The EUR/USD continues to decline after testing the 1.10179 area. Currently, the price is consolidating near an important zone, close to the 50-period EMA. If...
Digital assets are recording declines today. In addition to Bitcoin itself, which fell from near $44,000 to test the $40,000 level, the sell-off is also...
Natural gas prices are slumping at the start of a new week, with US prices (NATGAS) dropping over 6% at press time. Declines can be also spotted in Europe...
Japanese yen is the worst performing G10 currency at the start of a new week. Pullback on the JPY market comes after media reports suggested that Bank...