Economic calendar: US PPI inflation data in the spotlight
European indices set for more or less flat opening US PPI inflation data in the spotlight Earnings report from Home Depot European index futures...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
UK jobs market report for June was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a weakish 3-month/3-month employment change as well as an...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed after erasing gains from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 finished flat, Dow Jones...
Wall Street indices are trading lower after erasing gains from the beginning of today's session. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones declines 0.5%,...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. Bank of America recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Tesla has surprised its fans by unexpectedly withdrawing the cheaper versions of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck. During the presentation of the 2019...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Oil is trading higher today, with Brent (OIL) advancing 1.2% and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading around 1.6% higher at press time. The move higher is a continuation...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 struggles near 2,100 pts resistance zone KeyCorp jumps on Scotiabank investment Hawaiian Electric slumps...
Monday.com reported its highest quarterly revenue in 2Q24 while improving costs. This left the company on track to end the year with positive EPS for the...
Barrick Gold (GOLD.US) higher in pre-market trading after better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2024 Barrick Gold is up 2% in pre-market...
Super Micro Computer's (SMCI.US) earnings failed to meet investors' expectations, nevertheless the rebound on Wall Street at the end of last...
Bitcoin price slightly rebounds after earlier declines in the day. Over the weekend, we saw a sharp drop, particularly on Sunday when Bitcoin's price...
European indices in the green before a data-packed week DE40 with slight gains after good results Hypoport with revenue +22% YoY, return to profitability...
ANZ Research has released a recommendation for the EURNZD currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a short position on the pair under the following...
Today is particularly calm in terms of macroeconomic publications. No major reports are scheduled, and the market in Japan remains closed due to a holiday....
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is proceeding in a slightly positive mood, but volatility is limited. The market in Japan, which has...