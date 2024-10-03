What does the oil price tell us about the recession risk?
WTI crude oil has dropped to $72.5 per barrel, slightly breaching the lows from June this year, marking the lowest price level since February. The declines...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
WTI crude oil is losing 2.80%, falling below $72 per barrel, erasing the recent risk premium from the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The...
Eurozone Services PMI: 51.9 (expected: 51.9; prior: 52.8) Eurozone Composite PMI: 50.2 (expected: 50; prior: 50.9) Germany Services PMI: 52.5 (expected:...
The panic sell-off is also spilling over into European markets. At the opening of the cash session, most indices are down by about 3-4%. The EURO STOXX...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Industrial Production for June: Spanish Industrial Production: actual 0.6% YoY; previous 0.4% Nevertheless,...
Last week, we received a range of key data from the US economy, the Fed's stance, and reports from BigTech companies. However, the market sell-off...
Strong recession fears triggered by weak U.S. labor market data led to significant pullbacks in global stock indexes. We are observing very sharp declines...
Panic in Japanese stocks reaches record levels, surpassing the sell-off from March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The index is down 11.50% just today...
At the beginning of the new week, we observe a further panic sell-off in the markets. Investors fear that the United States may be heading towards...
Stock market in Asia, Europe and US declined today as investors fear weaker than expected NFP report data. German DAX lost 2.3% today, and British FTSE...
Fed's Goolsbee comments to US economy today, signalling potential cutting rates in autumn, but not overacting to one month's data. What will...
Today, Brent Crude (OIL) futures retests June lows, when prices fall below $77 USD per barrel amid OPEC+ decisions. US dollar futures (USDIDX) are dropping...
US Factory orders dropped -3.3% MoM in July vs -3.2% exp. and -0.5% previously US Durable Goods came in -6.7% MoM vs -6.6% exp. and -6.6%...
Today's macroeconomic data raised strong investor concerns and lowered the probability of a soft landing scenario. Slower growth in the labour market,...
The US100 is trading down -2.6%, buoyed by the ongoing sell-off in the semiconductor sector, with Intel losing -30% and Nvidia close to -4.5% The...
US Non-Farm Payrolls in July came in 114k vs 175k exp. and 206k previously (the weakest since 2021) US Unemployment rise to 4.3% vs 4.1% exp. and...
Shares of the U.S. semiconductor chipmaker (INTC.US) are trading down nearly 22% today after quarterly results. The company intends to restructure the...
According to media reports, US Department of Justice launched an investigation targeting Nvidia power artificial intelligence GPU chips business. Nvidia...
Market consensus indicates a decrease in the number of employed persons to 175k in July from 206k in June. Private sector employment excluding...