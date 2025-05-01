Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

USA signs mineral agreement with Ukraine 📄🖋️

13:20 1 May 2025

Ukraine signed a mineral agreement with the USA yesterday, April 30, 2025. The document outlines a framework for economic partnership, focusing on Ukraine’s key minerals and natural resources. Markets have responded positively to the deal, which, alongside strong earnings from U.S. companies, is supporting today’s upbeat sentiment on Wall Street.

The U.S.–Ukraine mineral resource agreement establishes a joint investment fund, granting American companies preferential access to Ukraine’s vast natural resources — such as lithium, rare earth metals, oil, and gas — while ownership remains on the Ukrainian side. The fund will reinvest profits into the Ukrainian economy for the first 10 years, with a majority-American board. Importantly, Ukraine will not be required to repay the $350 billion in aid previously demanded by Trump. The document states that the U.S. acknowledges Ukraine’s intent to join the EU and that the agreement must not conflict with that goal. However, there are no concrete security guarantees from the U.S., making the support unstable and conditional.

Despite strategic goals of reducing reliance on Chinese resources and rebuilding Ukraine, the agreement faces major obstacles: mineral-rich areas are often under Russian control, infrastructure has been destroyed by war, and developing mining sites could take up to 20 years and cost billions of dollars. The short-term market impact is likely limited due to these risks, although long-term the deal may benefit U.S. companies in mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors. The agreement signals economic engagement, but it does not constitute a military guarantee.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

02.05.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Market euphoria, US100 returns above 20,000 points 📈

Wall Street ends the week with strong gains after solid NFP data and news of potential trade talks between China and the USA (S&P 500: +1.4%,...

 17:21

Indices extend gains after Beijing’s potential offer to cooperate with the U.S. on fentanyl 💰📄

Beijing is considering offering cooperation on controlling fentanyl-related chemicals as a way to ease tensions with the U.S. and restart trade talks,...

 15:17

US Open: Strong labor market supports equities performance 📈

Indices on Wall Street are opening on an enthusiastic note, recording gains of 1.30–1.60%. This time, the upward impulse came from strong labor market...
More news

Join over 1.4 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app