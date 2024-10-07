Chart of the day - US500 (08.11.2022)
Americans will go to the poll stations today to vote in midterms elections. Control over the Congress is in the game and pre-election surveys suggest that...
Market news
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
European indices set for flat opening US midterms elections to be held today European retail sales data, API report on oil European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, led by Dow Jones. S&P 500 gained 0.96%, Nasdaq added 0.85% and Dow Jones moved 1.31%...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher with the German DAX rising 0.55% thanks to solid performance of travel shares,...
BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock erased early losses and rose over 1.0% on Monday even despite the fact that the biotechnology company reported a 43% decline...
The FTX cryptocurrency has suffered after comments from the Binance exchange and its owner Chanpeng Zhao. According to Popular CZ, most of the capital...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to maintain gains although Bitcoin and Ethereum are retreating from local peaks. The key event for risky assets will be Thursday's...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:146.19 Target:149.88 Stop:...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed Meta (META.US) plans massive lay-offs Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock plunges on mixed...
Shares of Mark Zuckerberg's recently oversold company, Meta Platforms (META.US) are gaining nearly 4% today before the market open, thanks to news...
In a recent government statement, Jeremy Hunt, the United Kingdom's secretary of the treasury, points out that savings and greater tax revenues will...
The first session on stock markets this week brings an improvement in investor sentiment. The German DAX index (DE30) is struggling today to break through...
The Litecoin cryptocurrency referred to by fans of digital assets as 'digital silver' has been doing much better than the market average of major...
We encourage you to familiarize yourself with our midterm election report, where we outline the key markets that can react to the results. As the...
Peak phase of the Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2022 is behind us but there are still some companies left to report their financials for third quarter....
US natural gas price (NATGAS) are trading over 7% higher this morning after launching today's trade with an over-8% bullish price gap. Price tested...