MACRO: US labour market remains resilient
Ahead of Friday's highly anticipated NFP figures, today's ADP showed that private businesses in the US created 208K jobs in September, above upwardly...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly, while...
Redwire (RDW.US) is a U.S.based small company that supplies advanced parts and components to the space industry. The company announced the planned acquisition...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 56.7 in September from 56.9 in the previous month, however beating analysts’ expectations of 56.0. Based...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher ADP above expectations Bionano Genomics (BNGO.US) stock surges after positive OGM study Major...
The OPEC + meeting has started. The first reports say that production is cut by 2 million barrels per day. However, on closer inspection, the cuts are...
ADP report on change in US employment in September was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 200k jobs following a 132k increase...
DE30 under downward pressure Market discounts weaker PMI data for services Wednesday's session on the Old Continent brings...
The cryptocurrency market reacted with moderate euphoria to the powerful rebound of Wall Street indices. Recall, the Dow Jones, S&P500 and NASDAQ gained...
Yesterday CD Projekt released its first strategy update since March 2021. We got a powerful dose of ambitious plans and announcements that give the Witcher...
A significant improvement in market moods could be spotted at the beginning of a new month with US indices rallying during the first two sessions of October....
OPEC+ is set to announce output levels for November today. Cartel's meeting will begin at 1:00 pm BST. Expectations are for a major production cut...
European indices set for flat or slightly lower opening OPEC+ may decide on a 2 million barrel output cut ADP report expected to...
US indices had another stellar session in a row. S&P 500 gained 3.06%, Dow Jones jumped 2.80% and Nasdaq rallied 3.34%. Russell 2000 gained 3.91% Indices...
European indices extended gains for the third day on Tuesday, with the German DAX up 3.78% amid hopes that major central banks will follow RBA footsteps...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock surges over 17.0% after Bloomberg reported that Tesla CEO again proposed buying the social media giant at the originally agreed...
US500 rose nearly 3.0% on Tuesday, tracking the rebound in global equities amid hopes that recent data could drive FED to ease the pace of tightening....
Oil prices rose almost 4.0% following news that OPEC is taking into account output cut of as much as 2 million barrels per day, although the impact on...
Fresh data from the US provided additional fuel for buyers on Tuesday. Job openings in the US dropped more than expected to the lowest since June of 2021,...