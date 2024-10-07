Ethereum closer to key transformation
News frenzy has gripped the financial press and the cryptocurrency market in the face of the upcoming transition of the second largest cryptocurrency,...
Market news
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical risks. That should be positive for the Gold prices as well. However, we are also looking at the stronger dollar and declining bond prices – both...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US30 is testing major resistance Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.US) stock surges as FDA approves...
Cryptocurrencies record a rally in the face of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Positive sentiment in the stock market and a weaker dollar favor digital asset...
The Old Continent starts today's session with gains The euphoria around the Porsche AG IPO continues! The first trading session...
Global equity markets finished last week's trading in risk-on moods and upbeat sentiment can also be spotted at the beginning of new week's trading....
EURUSD is making huge gains at the beginning of a new week with the main currency pair trading 1.5% higher at press time. EURUSD rose to a 4-week high...
European markets set for higher opening UK GDP growth reached 0.2% MoM in July (exp. 0.4% MoM) US CPI and retail sales data for August...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 1%. Liquidity conditions were thinner as...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by easing of the US dollar rally European stock markets indices finished today's trading...
Another set of hawkish comments from Fed and ECB did not cause sell-off in stock indices, however the US dollar pulled back from a 20-year peak. Now markets...
Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI.US), US gun maker, trades over 6% lower today following the release of a disappointing earnings report for fiscal-Q1 2023...
EURUSD is trading higher today following an overnight rally. However, the pair has been rather muted in the afternoon trade. This is somewhat surprising...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US indices launched the session higher Russell 2000 makes a break above 50-session moving average DocuSign and Zscaler jump after...
Release of the Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm BST triggered moves on the Canadian dollar market. Report turned out to be much worse than expected with a...
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have lost nearly 80% since the beginning of the year amid declines in the cryptocurrency market and declining...
European indices extend gains after ECB decision Investors await, among other things, data from Canada and statements by Fed members This...
The price of Bitcoin has unexpectedly risen above $20,500 in the last 7 hours. Ethereum also made gains, rising above $1,700 amid The Merge, which is coming...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
