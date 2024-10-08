📉Stocks fall after giving up early gains
Global stock markets pulled back in the afternoon erasing early gains amid more hawkish remarks from Powell and potential further sanctions against Russia....
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 56.50 in February from 59.9 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 61.0. Factory...
US stock opened higher Iranian deal could be finalized shortly Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock sinks amid...
Reza Zandi, a well-known reporter following Middle East oil markets, wrote on Twitter that the Iran nuclear deal has been agreed on and is expected to...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.215 million in the week ended February 26, compared to 0.232 million reported in...
Western countries hit Russia with far-reaching sanctions Russia retaliates and imposes sanctions on Western world Russian stocks...
The German benchmark index was unable to continue yesterday's recovery on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trading in the red below the 14,000...
European indices trade lower DE30 drops back below 14,000 pts Earnings from Lufthansa, ProSiebenSat.1 and KION Group European...
War in Ukraine led to big price increases on the commodity markets. While conflict is a big source of uncertainty that should have a negative impact on...
European indices set to open lower Services ISM, second day of Powell testimony Services PMI data revisions European futures...
US indices erased drop from the beginning of the session yesterday and finished higher. S&P 500 gained 1.86%, Dow Jones moved 1.79% higher and...
European stocks finished higher Wall Street rises after Powell testimony Surging oil and commodity prices European indices finished today's...
Powell's hearing before Congress is over. The head of the FED indicates that he expects a rate hike in two weeks and further increases this year, but...
First Solar (FSLR.US) stock fell over 11.0% during today's session after the company beat estimates on earnings but fell short on revenue in Q4 and...
We can observe some revival at the end of the European session which may be related to further hopes for ceasefire talks. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov...
Today's ADP report showed private sector employment surged by 475k jobs in February compared to analysts’ expectations of 388k rise. What's...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 0.50 % as widely expected. Central bank is continuing its reinvestment phase,...
US stocks opened higher ADP report above expectations Powell to testify in Congress Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock surges after earnings release US...