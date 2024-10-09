USD strengthens slightly after upbeat claims data
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.198 million in the week ended December 25, compared to 0.205 million reported in the previous...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.198 million in the week ended December 25, compared to 0.205 million reported in the previous...
Period between Christmas and New Year is usually marked with thinner liquidity and smaller intensity of market-moving events. End of 2021 is no different...
European stock markets trade flat DE30 trades sideways in the 15,850 pts area BMW plans to boost employment by 6,000 thousand jobs...
A pullback could be observed yesterday on the Nasdaq-100 index (US100). However, sell-off was quickly halted at an important technical support. Taking...
European markets set to open flat Biden and Putin to speak in the evening Final trading session of the year for many stock market...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.25% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.12%....
European stocks finished session lower Mixed moods on Wall Street US oil inventories fell more than expected European indices broke the 5 session...
Alibaba (BABA.US) stock dropped over 2.5% after Bloomberg reported that Chinese e-commerce giant is considering the sale of its 30% stake in social media...
In the last 2 hours we have observed a surprising upward movement of the EURUSD pair. It could probably be related to end-of-month, quarter-end and, of...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US stock opened mixed US recorded record goods trade deficit Tesla (TSLA.US) stock climbed, as Elon Musk exercised all of his options expiring...
Market volatility remains limited, but we are seeing fairly clear movements in the precious metals market. Gold is one of the worst performers, as its...
T-Systems MMS (MultiMedia Solutions), a subsidiary of the German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom, has announced its partnership with Polkadot...
Markets are slightly muted during the final week of the year. Investors are still in Christmas moods and the situation is expected to continue until New...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back from 15,975-16,000 pts resistance zone Deutsche Bank fined €8.6 million by...
Bitcoin resumed drop after a brief upward correction and a few days of a sideways move. The biggest cryptocurrency slumped yesterday after bulls were unable...
European markets set to open slightly lower US trade balance and pending home sales data for November DOE report on oil inventories Indices...
US indices snapped a winning streak yesterday and finished trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.10%, Nasdaq moved 0.56% lower and Russell 2000 dipped...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator