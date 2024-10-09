Harker on monetary policy and the problem of government financing
Today investors were served with several central bankers statements. In the context of the Fed, it is worth recalling that due to the trading scandal,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
More
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
More
Today investors were served with several central bankers statements. In the context of the Fed, it is worth recalling that due to the trading scandal,...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.578 million barrels in the week ended September 24, following an 3.481 million decrease in the previous week...
US stocks open moderately higher The 10-year Treasury yield eased slightly Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock price moves higher after analysts upgrade US...
US dollar continues to strengthen, even despite a slight pullback in bond yields during today's session. However, it is worth remembering that yesterday...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market, which experienced a big move recently. The price of oil moved above the July...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 38.2% retracement near 15,390 pts area Covestro expects solid Q3 earnings Stocks...
After a run-off vote, Fumio Kishida won the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party leadership race. This also means that Kishida, a former long-time...
European markets set to open higher Powell, Lagarde, Kuroda and Bailey at ECB Forum Evergrande scheduled to make $45.2 million coupon...
US indices plunged yesterday amid mounting inflation concerns and rising yields. S&P 500 dropped 2.04%, Nasdaq plunged 2.83% and Dow Jones finished...
Strengthening of the dollar USD Declines in the stock market and precious metals Correction on crude oil US 10-year bond yield continues to move...
Aurora Cannabis (ACB.US) stock surges over 9% despite the fact that the company posted mixed quarterly figures. Canada-based cannabis producer posted lower...
US consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened this month as the spread of COVID-19 infections increased concerns about the economic recovery in the coming...
US stocks open sharply lower US, Conference Board consumer confidence well below expectations Applied Materials (AMAT.US) stock under pressure after...
Gas prices in Europe and Asia are extremely high The energy crisis can provoke reactions throughout the whole global market Increased demand in...
Risk aversion dominates the financial markets during today's session, early triggered by power shortages in China, later boosted by a fuel crisis in...
Microsoft is currently trading near all-time highs, which can be an intimidating or uncomfortable time to take a buy position for many investors. However,...
Despite recent volatility in the market caused by China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies, it seems that institutional investors treated last week's...
Oil Brent tests $80 per barrel zone and reaches the highest level since 2018 WTI is trading near recent local highs at $77 per barrel....
European indices trade lower DE30 drops below 15,500 pts support Airbus in talks with China for certification of A220 planes Stocks...