Market Wrap: Bulls return to Wall Street (13.05.2026)

Crude oil remains stable ahead of the upcoming US–China summit. Brent oil is holding at a high level of around $107 per barrel after strong gains during the first two sessions of this week.

US equity index futures are recovering losses following the release of higher US inflation data. The US500 is currently up 0.3%, while the US100 is gaining as much as 0.8%. After yesterday’s declines, media narratives around so-called “buying the dip” have re-emerged. A similar rebound was also observed on the South Korean market.

Nvidia is rising by up to 2.5% in pre-market trading, supported by reports that Jensen Huang may accompany Donald Trump on his visit to China, potentially opening the door to new chip-related deals.

Global attention remains firmly focused on Beijing. As a reminder, a two-day visit by US President Donald Trump to China begins tomorrow. Key topics are expected to include Iran and the Persian Gulf, although observers do not anticipate any major breakthroughs.

France: Today’s April data showed mixed signals. CPI inflation came in at 2.2% y/y and HICP at 2.5%, both in line with expectations. However, the unemployment rate rose to 8.1%, indicating some weakening in the labour market.

Eurozone: The latest data confirm a slowdown in economic activity. Q1 GDP stood at 0.8% y/y, while industrial production fell by 2.1%, coming in well below expectations and highlighting continued weakness in the manufacturing sector.

GBPUSD is down nearly 0.2%, testing the 1.35 area amid political uncertainty in the United Kingdom.

Gold remains stable above $4,700, silver continues its upward trend, while copper has broken above $14,000.

Equities and corporate news:

Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) delivered a strong start to the year, reporting a 6.5% increase in adjusted net profit and stable cash flows. The results were strong enough for management to raise its full-year 2026 guidance for operating profit and free cash flow.

Allianz (ALV.DE) generated €53 billion in revenue, while PIMCO and AllianzGI attracted €21 billion in new capital inflows.

Siemens (SIE.DE) reported a mixed set of results: revenue and net income slightly disappointed, but new orders came in strongly at €24.1 billion, significantly beating expectations. Despite some pressure on industrial margins, the company maintained its growth outlook and announced a large share buyback programme of up to €6 billion.

Volatility is visible today across major sectors of the economy. Notably, there is a renewed strong rebound in the technology sector. Source: XTB

Sector dispersion highlights strong gains in ASML and Infineon, while consumer sector stocks are underperforming. Source: XTB

Among the most closely watched companies today are Siemens and Deutsche Telekom, both gaining on strong earnings. Meanwhile, Rheinmetall is extending its recent decline. Source: XTB