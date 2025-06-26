Meta Platforms is nearing new highs on a wave of potential acquisition reports 📈

According to Bloomberg reports, Meta Platforms (META.US) plans to acquire PlayAI, an AI startup specializing in voice imitation. Although this segment of operations is unlikely to completely transform the company's operating results, the potential acquisition should be viewed as another step in forging new paths in the artificial intelligence development race.
Among the major technology companies striving to outpace the competition in AI development are Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon. For Meta Platforms, developing artificial intelligence is one of its main goals for this year. In mid-June, the company invested $14.3 billion in Scale AI and brought the CEO of that company into its team focused on developing 'superintelligence.' Hence, another step in the area of mergers could provide solid support for the company to try and take the lead in this technological race.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Meta Platforms' stock prices are approaching ATH. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.