Mixed retail sales data from the eurozone➡️EURUSD reaction muted

Eurozone – Retail Sales (October) Retail sales, seasonally adjusted (month-over-month): 0% (forecast: 0.1%, previous: 0.1%) Retail sales, working-day adjusted (year-over-year): 1.5% (forecast: 1.3%, previous: 1.2%) In October, eurozone retail sales were essentially unchanged on a monthly basis, coming in at 0 percent—slightly below the expected 0.1 percent increase and matching the previous reading. On an annual basis, sales rose by 1.5 percent, beating the forecast of 1.3 percent and the prior value of 1.2 percent. The data reflects moderate growth in consumption across the region, while short-term performance remains broadly stable. Nevertheless, the reaction of the EURUSD pair to the release was virtually negligible. Source: xStation5

