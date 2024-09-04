Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

More good news for the UK economy

10:57 4 September 2024

The service sector PMI is another piece of good news for the UK economy. The all-important service sector PMI report for August rose to 53.7, up from 53.3 in July. This is the highest reading since April and bodes well for Q3 growth, after the manufacturing survey for August also bucked global trends for weaker manufacturing sentiment and posted a decent 52.5.

Service price inflation eases

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

S&P Global reported that business activity rose due to robust domestic demand and consumers’ willingness to spend, and an improving economic backdrop. BOE rate cuts also boosted sentiment, and inflation pressures eased. While wage pressures remain evident in the service sector, input cost inflation eased to its lowest level since 2021, while prices charged inflation (aka service price inflation) dropped to a 3.5 year low.

The biggest risk to the UK economy: a dour mood at Downing Street

Business activity expectations for the year ahead were also upbeat, however, some respondents said that uncertainty around tax increases ahead of the Autumn Budget weighed on their future expectations. Thus, the government needs to tread carefully around the messaging ahead of the Autumn budget. The real economy in the UK is doing well, and is better than its peers based on relative PMI performance, as you can see in the chart below. However, the new government’s doom and gloom about the budget, along with the prospect of tax rises ahead could lead to weaker sentiment and confidence down the line. Thus, the chancellor may change her tone in the coming weeks.

UK’s growth prospects beat rest of G7

The UK’s composite PMI reports for August, which includes the service sector and the manufacturing sector, are better than our G7 peers, including Germany, the Eurozone as a whole and the US, as you can see below.

Chart 1: Composite PMIs for US, Eurozone, Germany and the UK, normalized for 1 year to show how they move together.

Source: Bloomberg and XTB

From a market perspective, the stronger UK data is positive for the pound, which may embark on a short-term recovery if GBP/USD can break above $1.3150.

The FX view and why the pound could shine

The G10 FX space is being driven by short-term interest rate differential, which is positive for the pound. The market is pricing in more than 100 bps of rate cuts for the US between Sept and Dec this year, in the Eurozone the ECB is expected to cut rates by more than 60 bps and in the UK, the BOE is only expected to cut interest rates by 43bps between now and the end of the year. This gives the pound a decent rate differential vs. the USD and the euro, and is supportive of a decent recovery in GBP/USD from here. This pair could experience some volatility on the back of this week’s NFP report, a strong reading could lead to a recalibration of US rate cut expectations and a strengthening of the dollar. This may derail the pound’s recovery vs. the USD in the short term, however we think this will be temporary. Overall, we think that the pound can continue to rally, as the growth outlook and the interest rate differential remains supportive of further gains for sterling, even if there is some volatility in GBP/USD in the short term. A break above $1.3150 is positive for further gains back to the $1.3250 highs, while in the long term, we believe that if current interest rate trends persist, $1.35 is on the cards.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
18:52

Daily Summary: Markets continue their sell-off as risk factors intensify.

Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover,  in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index...

 16:13

Bitcoin drops below $60k pressured by strengthening US dollar 📉

Bitcoin is today trading below the important psychological barrier of $60,000 and also the 200-session exponential average. The decline appears to be triggered...

 16:02

CME Group shares near 52-week highs driven by Citi recommendation 📈

Shares of Chicago-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME.US), which runs futures exchanges such as the CME, CBOT, and NYMEX, have been on a strong...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator