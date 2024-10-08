Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Morning Wrap (08.10.2024)

09:20 8 October 2024

Asian markets fell on Tuesday, tracking overnight weakness in Wall Street as strong U.S. job market data fueled expectations of higher interest rates for longer. Chinese markets were exception, suring on stimulus optimism in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid nearly 11%, Japan's Nikkei 225 is flat and chinese CHN.cash down 11.6%

U.S. stock index futures were muted in Asian trade after Wall Street fell sharply on Monday. Traders are pricing in a smaller rate cut from the Federal Reserve in November following strong jobs data.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

The dollar retreated slightly from seven-week highs, with the dollar index falling about 0.2%. Traders are now pricing in a nearly 81% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in November, with a 19% chance of no change.

Oil prices fell in Asian trade, retreating from more than one-month highs reached last week. Brent oil futures expiring in December fell 0.6% to $80.42 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.6% to $76.04 a barrel.

Foxconn announced it is building the world's largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia's GB200 chip to meet "awfully huge" demand for the AI company's Blackwell platform.

Japan's inflation-adjusted wages fell 0.6% in August from a year earlier, while household spending declined 1.9%. However, analysts suggest underlying trends point to a gradual recovery in pay and consumption.

Australia's central bank signaled it will hold interest rates at the current 12-year high until confident that inflation is moving sustainably toward target. The RBA board discussed scenarios for both tightening and easing policy given economic uncertainties.

The conflict in the Middle East remains a key focus for markets, with fighting between Israel and Hezbollah forces intensifying this week. Concerns over potential oil supply disruptions continue to support crude prices.

Euro is the strongest currency today and gaining to most of the FX pairs. AUD is losing its value after the RBA decided to hold interest rates.

Cryptocurrency market opens red today. Bitcoin is losing 1.4%, Ethereum is down 1.2% and Solana is more than 2% in red and approaching key support.

Gold remains flat around $2642 an ounce, Silver has lost 1% of its value today, similar loss as Platininum.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

08.10.2024
15:39

OIL drops almost 5% amid rising production output in Libya📉

Brent Crude (OIL) drops almost 5% as Libya's NOC informed about rising production (to 1.13 million barrels per day, first time since August), while...

 15:24

Chinese ADRs drop amid rising profit-taking pressure 🚩JD.com down 7%

Shares of Chinese giants like JD.com (JD.US), Alibaba (BABA.US), Tencent (TME.US), and Yum!China (YUM.US) are trading in the 6 to 8% range today. A number...

 15:18

US OPEN: bulls try to regain control after lower opening 🟢

US500 and US100 are slightly gaining at the start of the session   US2000 is trading lower   10-year bond yields are rising above 4.00%...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator