Morning wrap (12.05.2025)

-
U.S. indices retreated on Friday amid expectations for trade negotiations between China and the U.S. (DJIA: -0.3%, S&P 500: -0.07%, Russell 2000: -0.16%, Nasdaq unchanged).
-
After a weekend of talks in Geneva, neither side announced any concrete decisions. Nevertheless, comments about an "important first step" from China’s PM and "significant progress" from the U.S. Treasury Secretary are fueling early trading optimism. Scott Bessent announced a joint statement on the matter will be released today.
-
Vladimir Putin proposed resuming peace talks with Ukraine without preconditions on May 15 in Istanbul. Volodymyr Zelensky responded that he would personally wait for the Russian president in the Turkish capital.
-
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are starting the week in the green.Gains were seen in the Chinese HSCEI (+0.8%), Japanese Nikkei 225 (+0.2%), Korean Kospi (+0.7%), and Australian S&P/ASX 200 (+0.15%).
-
India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 index rebounded nearly 3% following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The peace talks were mediated by the U.S. administration.
-
April CPI inflation in China held steady at -0.1% as forecast. PPI fell more than expected from -2.5% to -2.7% (forecast: -2.6%).
-
Pharmaceutical companies in the Asia-Pacific region are seeing losses after Donald Trump announced he would sign an executive order mandating that drugs in the U.S. be sold at the lowest price offered by any country or supplier. The president estimated drug price reductions of 30–80%, though experts question the feasibility (legal scope) of implementing such a measure.
-
In the forex market: the U.S. dollar is strengthening against "safe haven" currencies like the yen and franc (USDJPY: +0.45%, USDCHF: +0.38%). The euro is under pressure due to optimism in U.S. index futures (EURUSD: -0.22% to 1.1225), and the pound is also retreating (GBPUSD: -0.2%). Antipodean currencies are appreciating (AUDUSD, NZDUSD: +0.25%).
-
Gold is slipping in response to signs of geopolitical stabilization and increased risk appetite (-1.5% to $3,275 per ounce),f ollowed by silver (-1.05% to $38.82 per ounce).
-
Brent and WTI crude oil are gaining 0.6% and 0.65%, respectively, on hopes of a de-escalation in the China-U.S. trade war.
-
Cryptocurrencies are undergoing a correction: Bitcoin is down 0.5% to $103,780, and Ethereum is down 0.6% to $2,495.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.