Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Morning wrap (16.01.2025)

06:59 16 January 2025
  • Yesterday's session on Wall Street was dictated by the bulls. Slightly lower-than-expected CPI inflation buoyed Wall Street; the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Nasdaq 100 2.3% and the DJIA by more than 1.6%. Today, U.S. index futures are extending their upward streak, buoyed by the financial results of semiconductor giant TSMC, which beat forecasts in terms of both net income and revenue and forecasts
  • The most important macro readings of the day today will be U.S. retail sales (for December) and unemployment claims - both at 1:30 PM GMT The market expects sales to have risen 0.6% m/m in December, compared to 0.7% in November
  • In its survey of economic and business sentiment, the so-called Beige Book, the Fed conveyed, among other things, that:  'Prices rose slightly, wage growth accelerated. Employment also increased, or showed no significant change. Prices overall rose slightly; growth rates ranged from flat to moderate. Economic activity increased slightly or moderately in the twelve Federal Reserve districts in late November and December. More sources surveyed were optimistic about the outlook for 2025 than pessimistic, although in several districts sources expressed concern that changes in immigration and tariff policies could negatively affect the economy.''
  • The Fed's Goolsbee conveyed that the neutral interest rate is lower than the current level of monetary policy in the US. He noted that improvements in supply chains have helped lower inflation, and remains confident about the long-term trend of inflation falling to the 2% target. 
  • He called yesterday's CPI report essentially 'mixed,' but mentioned that over the past six months, PCE inflation has settled around the 2% target. He also indicated that the improvement in business sentiment has gone hand in hand with a concomitant increase in 'uncertainty,' but he remains optimistic about a 'soft landing' for the economy in 2025 and still sees inflation improving
  • Williams of the Fed conveyed that inflation will fall to the 2% target over a horizon of several years. He assessed that the level of U.S. fiscal debt remains a risk to the economy and a neutral interest rate. He conveyed that uncertainty about the new administration's actions may reduce optimism in part, but remains optimistic about productivity growth as a new source of economic growth
  • Yields on 10-year U.S. treasuries fell slightly today, down 2 basis points to 4.65%. However, they have already fallen nearly 17 basis points since local peaks on January 10. The Eurodollar is losing slightly today, while the dollar halted yesterday's sell-off. Bitcoin's price approached $100,000, and the vast majority of cryptocurrencies have partially erased recent losses.
  • Asian index futures gained only slightly. The Nikkei index failed to gain significantly, despite euphoric sentiment in the U.S. session; China's benchmark Hang Seng gained 1%, but CHN.cash and HK.cash contracts are gaining around 0.5%
  • AUDUSD loses nearly 0.3% after strong data from the Australian labor market. The unemployment rate came in at 4%, in line with forecasts, compared to 3.9% in November. However, employment replacement was over 56,000 jobs vs. 15,000 forecast and 35,000 previously. The participation rate rose to 67.1% vs. 67% forecasts
  • Natural gas loses more than 2%; and oil retreats by 0.2%. Agricultural commodities retreat; cotton and soybeans futures lose 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

17.01.2025
07:01

BREAKING: UK Retail Sales lower than expected, GBPUSD lower after data

07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for December: Retail Sales YoY - Actual: 3.6% vs Forecast: 4.9% vs Previous: 0.5% Retail...

 06:56

Economic Calendar: Focus on US Housing Data and Eurozone CPI

Markets await final inflation readings from the Eurozone, while U.S. housing and industrial production figures will provide insights into economic momentum....

 06:35

Morning Wrap (17.01.2025)

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, with Chinese shares rising on robust GDP data while Japanese stocks declined sharply. China's CSI 300 gained...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator