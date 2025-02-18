Morning wrap (19.02.2025)

- Futures on U.S. indices are trading slightly higher, except for the US30 and US2000, which are posting minor losses. Key macroeconomic reports today will mostly include secondary data from the UK (8:00), Germany’s ZEW index (11:00), and the regional NY Fed Manufacturing survey from the U.S. (14:30).
- Among APAC market indices, Australian benchmark AU2000 futures are the weakest, dropping nearly 1%. Meanwhile, China’s HK.cash is gaining more than 0.5%. Australian central bank cut interest rates by 25 bps to 4.1% from 4.35% previously - in line with market's expectations
- The U.S. dollar is one of the strongest currencies today, appreciating by nearly 0.3% against the Japanese yen. On the other hand, AUD/USD is struggling to hold onto gains following the Australian central bank's decision.
- NATGAS is down just over 0.4%, while Brent and WTI crude oil are trading relatively unchanged. In the commodities market, cotton futures on ICE are up more than 1%, but soybeans and wheat on CBOT are losing over 1%. Corn is performing slightly better, though futures are still down 0.5%. Gold is gaining over 0.4%, nearing $2,912.
- Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market remains weak. Bitcoin is once again testing the $95,000 area, while the range between $92,500 and $93,000 remains a key on-chain support level, marking the breakeven point for short-term BTC investors. Solana and the TRUMP token are down approximately 6%, while Filecoin is losing 5%.
- U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, Kellogg, when asked whether American units could secure potential European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, stated that all options remain on the table. French President Macron reportedly discussed Ukraine, the Riyadh summit, and the upcoming meeting of European leaders with Donald Trump.
