Morning wrap (21.05.2025)

- U.S. stock index futures are down between 0.2% and 0.3%, while European benchmark futures point to a slightly lower market open across the continent.
- Today’s macroeconomic calendar is nearly empty, except for UK CPI inflation data, so market attention will shift toward comments from Federal Reserve and ECB officials.
- The U.S. dollar is experiencing another weak session, with the EURUSD pair breaking above 1.133, gaining over 0.4%. Interestingly, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have climbed back above 4.5%, yet this hasn’t strengthened the dollar.
- Bitcoin is up over 1%, approaching its all-time highs, trading around $108,000, supported by the dollar’s decline.
- Ethereum is gaining 3.3%, and Uniswap is up more than 7%.
- According to the API report, U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose by nearly 2.5 million barrels, versus a forecasted decline of 1.8 million, following a prior sharp increase of nearly 4.29 million.
- Still, oil prices are up more than 1% today, ahead of the EIA data release at 2:30 PM (GMT).
- Natural gas is pulling back 1.5%, correcting part of yesterday’s 10% rally.
- In the precious metals market, sentiment is slightly weaker: Gold is up 0.3%, trading above $3,300 per ounce, while platinum is down nearly 1.5% following yesterday’s rebound.
- Among agricultural commodities, volatility is limited, but gains dominate.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.