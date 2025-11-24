Morning wrap (24.11.2025)

-
Major currency pairs are trading in narrow ranges today. The Japanese market remains closed due to a holiday.
-
Weekend reports indicate that Washington is encouraging Kyiv to accept concessions to Russia as part of a modified peace proposal. Territorial and security issues remain unresolved.
-
Brent/WTI slipped slightly at the start of the new week on speculation that a Russia–Ukraine deal could unlock sanctions. The declines have now been fully erased.
-
Chinese semiconductor stocks fell on rumors that Trump may allow sales of Nvidia’s H200 chips to China.
-
The market expects a 25 bp cut to 2.25% at Wednesday’s RBNZ meeting. According to economists, this may be the final cut in the cycle.
-
Barclays expects a strong dollar in 2026, supported by a massive AI-capex cycle boosting productivity and growth, high global demand for U.S. technology, and reduced concerns about tariffs. The bank also expects a more stable backdrop for risk assets into 2026.
-
Barclays assumes that Powell is likely to lean toward a cut at the December FOMC meeting. Currently, 6 policymakers lean toward a pause and 5 toward a cut, not counting Powell. He is expected to steer the committee toward easing in December. Governors rarely oppose the Chair, giving him decisive influence.
Economic calendar: jobless claims and durable goods 🔎
