Morning wrap🚩 Wall Street resists oil pressure amid rising Middle East tensions (09.07.2026)

- U.S. equity futures edge higher despite rising oil prices.
- The conflict between the United States and Iran is escalating once again.
- China's June CPI inflation came in slightly below market expectations.
- U.S. equity futures edge higher despite rising oil prices.
- The conflict between the United States and Iran is escalating once again.
- China's June CPI inflation came in slightly below market expectations.
- Asian equities gave back most of their earlier gains and are now up just 0.1%, as the rally in semiconductor stocks lost momentum. Despite that, U.S. equity futures are edging higher, with the US500 up 0.3%, while European index futures point to a stronger open across the continent.
- Brent crude is up more than 1% to around USD 79 per barrel, marking its third consecutive daily gain following another wave of U.S. strikes on Iran. Government bonds continue to decline across Japan, Australia and New Zealand as markets increasingly price in further Fed rate hikes in response to rising inflation risks.
- The yield on the U.S. 2-year Treasury approached its highest level of the year on Wednesday, although Treasuries traded broadly stable during the Asian session.
- Gold is falling for a fourth consecutive session to around USD 4,050 per ounce, while silver is down nearly 1% and has slipped below USD 58 per ounce, as higher interest rate expectations continue to reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets.
- Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed to a near standstill following a second consecutive day of U.S. strikes on Iran. While this continues to fuel concerns over disruptions to one of the world's most important energy shipping routes, equity markets are not yet pricing in the risk of prolonged supply disruptions.
- China's June CPI inflation rose 1.0% YoY, slightly below the 1.1% consensus and down from 1.2% in May. Meanwhile, producer prices (PPI) increased 4.1% YoY, in line with expectations and accelerating from 3.9% a month earlier. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell more than 1%.
- Iranian state TV reported that eight explosions were heard near the city of Bandar Abbas. According to these reports, two projectiles struck Sirik port, while another two detonated at Jask port. At the same time, there were also reports of a bridge being destroyed in northeastern Iran, although these claims still require independent confirmation. Tehran has warned of attacks on U.S. bases in the Middle East, while according to U.S. sources, the upcoming wave of strikes on Iran is expected to be even stronger.
US500 (D1 chart)
S&P 500 futures have once again rebounded from the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA50, orange line), which provided support during yesterday's session. During the two stronger corrective moves in June, the benchmark briefly traded below this level before recovering. The key support remains around 7,460 points, while the nearest resistance is defined by the recent local highs near 7,650 points.
Source: xStation 5
Daily Summary - Escalation in the Middle East. FOMC fears inflation
FOMC Minutes: Hawkish tone confirmed. EURUSD rebounds nonetheless
Trump in Ankara does not signal total escalation. Oil limits gains, and Nasdaq parries losses
US500 loses 1% ahead of minutes
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