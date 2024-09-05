NATGAS gains 2.7% ahead of US EIA inventories report

Nautral Gas prices are rising today ahead of US EIA inventories data scheduled at 3:30 PM BST. Markets expect that inventories will drop to 27 bcf vs 34 bcf previously reported and significantly below 5-year average of 51 bcf. Export of natural gas from Russian Gazprom felt first time this year, on a yearly basis. Hotter than expected September weather across the US signal more positive short term catalysts for natural gas prices. Source: Bloomberg Financ L.P. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app NATGAS (H1 interval) NATGAS test upper resistance zone of the current price channel at $2.25 per MMBtu.

