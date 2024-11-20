⏫NATGAS surges 5%

❄️A sharp downturn in temperatures forecast for late November and early December is driving natural gas prices to their highest levels since June.
Contracts rallied significantly mid-week, with prices hitting $3.10/MMBTU, the highest since June. Interestingly, this comes just before the contract roll, which historically has seen prices decline in the 1-2 days leading up to the event. However, today's gains are fueled by a marked shift in US weather forecasts.
Forecasts point to a significant drop in temperatures at the turn of November and December, a stark contrast to the warmer forecasts issued just two days ago. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The number of heating degree days in the US has risen significantly above the 5-year average.
With prices up over 5% today, testing $3.10/MMBTU, the highest since June, and the roll set to occur after tomorrow's session, a sustained price at current levels could see post-roll prices open near $3.30/MMBTU - the highest since January. While seasonality suggests declines should start this week, worsening weather forecasts could drive prices further towards the $3.50-4.00/MMBTU range.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.