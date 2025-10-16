Nestlé: Steady Growth and Ambitious Restructuring Drive Share Price Surge

Nestlé published its results for the first three quarters of 2025, showing moderate but steady growth. Organic revenue growth reached 3.3%, while real internal growth (RIG) stood at 0.6%. The company confirmed its target to maintain an operating profit margin of at least 16% and announced a comprehensive restructuring plan, which includes planned layoffs of around 16,000 employees by the end of 2027. Following the results announcement, Nestlé’s share price rose by 8%, marking the largest one-day increase in 17 years.

Restructuring and Savings Plan

Nestlé announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 16,000 positions over the next two years, including around 12,000 jobs in administrative functions and a further 4,000 in manufacturing and supply chain. The company doubled its savings target to CHF 3 billion annually and expects one-off restructuring costs to be roughly twice the planned savings.