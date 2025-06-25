New home sales in the US much lower than expected 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - New Home Sales for May:
- actual 623K; forecast 694K; previous 722K;
03:00 PM BST, United States - New Home Sales for May:
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
- actual -13.7% MoM; previous 9.6% MoM;
New data continues to highlight a clear problem with sales in the United States. There has been a significant increase in housing supply recently, but a lack of new buyers. While the dollar and stock indices are not reacting strongly to the data, lower timeframes show a slight weakening of the currency and declines in futures contracts.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.