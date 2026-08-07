  
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:35 · 7 August 2026

NFP much below expectations! 🚨EURUSD spikes 📈

07.08 - US Non-Farming Payrolls Data (July) 

  • Averge Hourly Earnings (Mon): 0,1% (Expected: 0,1%; Previously: 0,3$)
  • Average Hourly Earnings (YoY): 3,2% (Expected: 3,5%; Previously: 3,4%)
  • Non-farm Payrolls: -23k (Expected: 85k; Previous: 20k)
  • Participation rate: 61,4% (Previously: 61,5%)
  • Unemployment Rate: 4,1% (Expected: 4,2%; Previously: 4,2%)

Despite the lower unemployment rate, the latest labor market data paint a bleak picture.

 

Average hourly earnings have fallen sharply, and the National Labor Force (NFP) itself has contracted sharply.

The only reason for the decline in the unemployment rate in these circumstances is the falling labor force participation rate.

The market is reflecting these macroeconomic sentiments and is strongly discounting the dollar following the data release.

EURUSD (M1)

 

Souce: xStation5

 

 

7 August 2026, 18:55

Daily summary: Dollar rout after NFP, Gold back on the rise
7 August 2026, 17:58

Three markets to watch next week (07.08.2026)
7 August 2026, 16:34

The dollar sinks after labor market data💲📉
7 August 2026, 15:07

US OPEN: Shallow rebound in the shadow of a weak labor market

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