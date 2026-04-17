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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

13:56 · 17 April 2026

OIL dips below $90 first time in a month🛢️ 📉 Iran will hand uranium to the US❓

Brent crude oil contracts (OIL) are deepening their losses, dropping as much as -11% and falling below $90 per barrel for the first time in over a month.

The accelerated sell-off during today's session is a reaction to the latest report from Axios, which stated that the U.S. and Iran are discussing a new proposal for a 3-page peace plan. The centerpiece of the agreement is reportedly the transfer of Iranian uranium to the U.S. in exchange for $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds. Iran's right to continue enriching uranium has been the primary sticking point in the official peace talks, which currently remain suspended.

However, a recent interview with Donald Trump struck a fairly conciliatory tone, indicating a general willingness to continue the dialogue. The U.S. President announced that he would extend the ceasefire if the parties move closer to an agreement and stated that he is personally ready to travel to Pakistan, where the talks have been held. According to Trump, negotiators from both sides are set to resume talks this coming weekend, and Iran is "ready to take steps it previously had not considered."

LAST MINUTE: According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Strait of Hormuz will remain fully open for commercial ships as a part of a ceasefire. Trump confirmed reopening.

Source: xStation5

17 April 2026, 14:29

⬇️WTI Oil declines nearly 9%
13 April 2026, 19:03

Daily summary: Stocks back in the green on hopes for US-Iran talks, dollar resumes losing streak (13.04.2026)
13 April 2026, 18:40

📈 US2000 rebounds 1%
13 April 2026, 17:36

Precious metals back in red 📉 GOLD and SILVER pressured by dollar demand 🟡

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