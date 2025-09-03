📉OPEC+ production boost collapses oil prices

Oil prices falls by 2,6% due report on OPEC's + Reuters has reported that OPEC+, a cartel of oil-producing countries, is strongly considering a production hike commitment at its meeting over the weekend. OIL.WTI (H4) Source: Xstation Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Donald Trump’s policy and lower prices have forced the cartel’s hand to attempt to reclaim recently lost market share. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB OPEC has already surprised traders multiple times this year with its shift in strategy toward being more production-oriented rather than controlling supply by all means.



