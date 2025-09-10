Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones, Is There a Market Reaction?

08:15 10 September 2025

Around 2 AM, Polish airspace was violated by Russian combat drones, commonly known as "Shahed." Several to a dozen drones entered Polish territory. Most of them were shot down, but a few fell and exploded, causing damage. Currently, there are no confirmed casualties or injuries.

The market is reacting with a slight weakening of the Polish zloty, with USDPLN and EURPLN pairs adding about 0.4%. The WIG20 index also notes a slight decline of 0.6% at the opening.

 

Key Information:

  • The Polish Air Force scrambled fighter jets to intercept the aerial threat.

  • So far, the crossing of the border by 10 combat drones has been confirmed.

  • A single-family house in the village of Wyryki, near Lublin, was hit. No injuries reported.

  • Members of the Territorial Defense Force (WOT) received notifications to raise their readiness level. WOT garrisons in border provinces and Mazovia have 6 hours to report to their units.

  • Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an extraordinary government meeting to address the crisis.

  • The drones crossed into Poland from the Ukrainian border. The drones were part of a large aerial attack on Ukraine last night.

 

Currently, the nature of the attack does not indicate an organized assault as part of a larger aggression. However, it is worth noting that this Friday marks the beginning of the "Zapad 2025" exercises, during which 30,000 Belarusian and Russian soldiers will practice occupying the Suwalki Gap. This coincides with the anniversary of the Russian invasion on September 17, 1939, which is very significant for Russian decision-makers.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

11.09.2025
18:53

Daily summary: Indices at ATH, dollar weakens 💲

U.S. stock indices are gaining to record highs. The US500 is up 0.80% to 6,590 points, the US100 is up 0.70% and surpasses the 24,000-point level,...

 18:08

Micron gains 10% on stronger outlook 🚀

Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks...

 18:04

Bitcoin jumps above $114k on weaker US dollar and optimism on Wall Street 📈

Bitcoin gains today another 0.5% rising above $114k and approaching an important zone near $115k. The US Dollar loses after the weak US jobless claims...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app