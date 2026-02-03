Polish stocks lead gains in Europe 📈W20 surges 2%

Improving sentiment on U.S. equities and a stabilisation in the U.S. dollar index’s gains are supporting interest in the Polish stock market. This is clearly visible today in WIG-Banks, which is up more than 2.5% — the benchmark’s rise suggests that foreign inflows into the Polish market have accelerated again.
W20 (D1 timeframe)
The WIG20 futures contract (W20) is the best-performing benchmark in Europe today, climbing to above 3,440 points and gaining 2% on the day. A key resistance zone remains the psychologically important 3,500 level. The index is up almost 44% YoY.
Source: xStation5
KGHM (D1 timeframe)
Riding the rebound in silver and copper prices, KGHM (KGH.PL) shares have risen by more than 20% from the local low and are trading around 15% below their all-time high. The RSI has cooled from 80 to 57, leaving the stock with room for further rebound.
Source: xStation5
Morning wrap (05.02.2026)
Alphabet Results: Record Revenues and Investments Showcase the Company’s Dominance!
Mega capex spend leaves Alphabet vulnerable to investor wrath
Daily summary: Nasdaq hits nearly two-month low, USD gains momentum, crypto deep in red (04.02.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.