Potential progress on self-driving policy under Trump administration boosts Tesla, shares climb 7% in the pre-market 📈

Tesla (TSLA.US) stock is gaining 6.70% in the pre-market trading following reports that Donald Trump’s transition team aims to establish a federal framework for regulating self-driving vehicles through the U.S. Transportation Department. The policy is expected to boost Tesla’s self-driving vehicle initiatives, benefiting from CEO Elon Musk's strong influence with the incoming administration. Furthermore, Musk was also appointed to head a new Department of Government Efficiency, further positioning Tesla for regulatory advantages in its autonomous vehicle ambitions.

This could be a potential game-changer for Tesla, easing regulatory hurdles and accelerating the deployment of autonomous technologies like Tesla’s “robotaxis” and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems.

Source: xStation 5